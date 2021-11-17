Left Menu

Andhra Governor shifted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad due to 'minor' COVID-19 symptoms

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms', informed the press note issued by Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"The Governor was suffering from cough and cold after he returned from New Delhi. As a precaution, an RT PCR test was conducted," the note said.

As minor Covid symptoms were observed, the Governor was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight and admitted to the AIG hospital there, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

