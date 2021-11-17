U.S., EU, Japan trade ministers agree to renew three-way partnership - statement
- Country:
- Japan
The trade ministers of the United States, the European Union and Japan said on Wednesday they have agreed to renew a trilateral partnership to address global challenges posed by non-market policies and practices of third countries.
In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said they intended to meet in person on the margins of an upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.
The conference will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.
