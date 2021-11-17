Left Menu

German regulator's Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March -sources

The source cited the need for Russia's Gazprom to create a limited liability company under German law, adding that Gazprom had flagged it would start doing so. Tuesday's move https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/german-energy-regulator-suspends-nord-stream-2-certification-makes-demands-2021-11-16 has sparked gas price surges as policymakers in capitals across the European continent and the United States evaluate its implications.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:42 IST
German regulator's Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March -sources

A German regulator's decision to suspend licensing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could delay commissioning of the infrastructure to March 2022, government sources told Reuters.

"I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022," a government source said on Wednesday. The source cited the need for Russia's Gazprom to create a limited liability company under German law, adding that Gazprom had flagged it would start doing so.

Tuesday's move https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/german-energy-regulator-suspends-nord-stream-2-certification-makes-demands-2021-11-16 has sparked gas price surges as policymakers in capitals across the European continent and the United States evaluate its implications. The Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 consortium must form a subsidiary under German law to show it has enough funding and independence of the Russian parent company before the certification period starts counting again, ahead of European Commission scrutiny.

The sources said that Germany had insisted that Gazprom respect legal rules and warned against illicit gas sales. Market sources are concerned about Gazprom's ability to deliver to export markets, which are jittery amid low stocks as winter approaches.

"Russia has promised additional gas volumes in case Nord Stream 2 opens," Hanns Koenig of research firm Aurora said. "But there is free transit capacities via Belarus and Ukraine, so more gas could flow here than is currently the case," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021