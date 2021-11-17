Left Menu

China State Grid chief warns of winter power supply pressure

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:58 IST
The chairman of State Grid Corporation of China, the country's top electricity network operator, on Wednesday warned that power loads were expected to reach new highs in the oncoming winter, a company statement said.

China has recently managed to ease its worst electricity shortages in years, partly by boosting availability of coal for power plants, but State Grid Chairman Xin Baoan told a company meeting the pressure to ensure supply remains very high and exteme weather conditions were having a significant impact.

