Kerala: RAF company deployed at Sabarimala to control crowd

A company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Sabarimala temple in Kerala to control the crowd in the temple premises.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:29 IST
Sabarimala temple (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Sabarimala temple in Kerala to control the crowd in the temple premises. A senior CRPF officer on anonymity told ANI, "A company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Sabarimala temple in Kerala for crowd control at the request of the state government."

The Sabarimala temple has been opened for the annual two-month-long pilgrimage season from Monday. RAF will continue security duty at the temple up till the temple closes for devotees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

