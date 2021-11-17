Left Menu

Minister urges engineers to reduce cost of APCT further to enable more installations

Inaugurating the APCT, the Minister said that air pollution in urban areas especially National Capital Region, remains a serious problem, adversely affecting the health and quality of life of citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:41 IST
Minister urges engineers to reduce cost of APCT further to enable more installations
Dr Pandey also mentioned that this APCT is completely indigenous which will contribute to the success of the ‘Make in India’’ campaign of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey inaugurated the State of the art, prototype Air Pollution Control Tower (APCT) developed inhouse by BHEL in Noida today, in the presence of Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Shri Krishan pal Gujar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP, Lok Sabha and former Union Minister, Sh. Surendra Singh Nagar, MP, Rajya Sabha, Sh. Pankaj Singh, MLA, Noida and Sh. Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries. Dr Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Noida Authority and BHEL were also present on the occasion.

Inaugurating the APCT, the Minister said that air pollution in urban areas especially National Capital Region, remains a serious problem, adversely affecting the health and quality of life of citizens. He further stated that efforts are being made to eliminate the pollution at the source itself. Along with this, we should also consider options to reduce air pollution.

Expressing happiness at the initiative of BHEL and Noida administration to get rid of the air pollution, Dr Pandey said that air pollution can be tackled by such active collaboration between industry and administration and such collaborations are the need of the hour. He congratulated the BHEL's corporate R&D engineers who designed the APCT. The minister also extended his gratitude to the engineers of the Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant, Haridwar who manufactured it and the engineers of Power Sector North- Zone who established it.

Dr Pandey also mentioned that this APCT is completely indigenous which will contribute to the success of the 'Make in India'' campaign of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Talking about the low cost of APCT, the Minister called upon the engineers to further improve this product and reduce its cost further so that such towers can be installed where there is the problem of pollution.

National Capital Region is plagued with the problem of air pollution especially in winter months, with Air Quality Index deteriorating to hazardous levels, which is a matter of serious concern for the health of the local population.

Designed and developed by BHEL's Corporate R&D Division, manufactured at its HEEP Haridwar plant, and installed by Power Sector [NR] Noida, the APCT operates by pulling polluted air through its base and capturing the particulate matter in filters installed in the tower. Clean air is then released from the top of the tower. The captured particulate matter gets collected in the hopper at the bottom of the APCT for periodic removal for disposal. BHEL's Pollution Control Research Institute, Haridwar will carry out the performance study of the APCT for one year.

The tower has been set up on the traffic island between the DND Flyway and the slip road to Noida Expressway as pollution is high in this area due to the high volume of traffic on the DND and the Noida Expressway.

NOIDA Authority has provided land for the tower and is bearing 50% of the running expenses. All other developmental and capital costs pertaining to design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning and balance running expenses are borne by BHEL.

Based on the success of this project, a grid of such APCTs can be installed in NCR to improve the ambient air quality of the city.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021