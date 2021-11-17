MoFPI signs MoU with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to extend the benefits to beneficiaries of various schemes of MoFPI and DAHD. The MoU was signed in the august presence of Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras, Hon'ble Union Minister, FPI, Sh. ParshottamRupala, Hon'ble Union Minister, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel, Hon'ble Minister of State, FPI, Sh.Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Hon'ble Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L. Murugan, Hon'ble Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Secretary MoFPI, and Secretary DAHD.

The objective of schemes of MoFPI and DAHD are interlinked and complementary in nature. Hence, the MoU will facilitateMoFPI and DAHDto work together to achieve the goal for income generation, sustainable development of the rural poor through the extension of benefits of various schemes to the beneficiaries whenever they require financial assistance for establishment/ extension/ strengthening of quality control, dairy processing and its value addition, meat processing, and value addition infrastructure, animal feed plant and technology-assisted breed improvement farms without any limitation.

The MoU will corroborate both MoFPI and DAHD to facilitate the beneficiaries to avail the benefits under the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana and PMFormalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme of the MoFPI and dairy development schemes of DAHD. This will not only empower the beneficiaries of MoFPI and DAHD but also create awareness through their respective implementation support team on the benefits of various schemes being implemented by them at both the Central and State level.

The convergence between MoFPI and DAHD will also encourage beneficiaries to avail benefits with facilitation for various activities which include Food Safety and Quality Assurance, dairy processing and value addition, meat processing & value addition, and animal feed, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)