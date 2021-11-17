Left Menu

IT minister to felicitate cybersecurity grand challenge winners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The winners of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge will be felicitated by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The challenge is aimed at promoting innovation and growth of Indian cybersecurity products, with a focus on strengthening the country's cybersecurity capabilities and development of solutions to benefit the people and society.

''Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Communications and Railways, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will felicitate the winners of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge — a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity challenge to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, tomorrow...on November 18, 2021, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am,'' the statement said.

A unique feature of this challenge is that the intellectual property rights (IPR) of the product being developed as part of the challenge will be owned by the respective start-up.

''The winner of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge is entitled for a prize money of Rs 1 crore, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will win Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively,'' the statement added.

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and IT had launched the Cyber Security Grand Challenge on January 15, 2020, to foster innovation and encourage the growth of Indian cybersecurity products and solutions.

