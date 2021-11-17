Left Menu

Kerala reports 6,849 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths

Kerala reported 6,849 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours, said a bulletin from the Kerala health department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:12 IST
Kerala reports 6,849 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 6,849 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours, said a bulletin from the Kerala health department. With 61 deaths, the death toll touched 36,475.

There are 63,752 active cases in the state. The recovered cases stand at 49,77,126. In the last 24 hours, 69,334 samples were collected in the state.

Meanwhile, India logged 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021