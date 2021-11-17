Left Menu

Body found hanging in Delhi Police booth

A man was allegedly found hanging in the Madanpur Khaddar Police booth of Sarita Vihar in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was allegedly found hanging in the Madanpur Khaddar Police booth of Sarita Vihar in the national capital on Wednesday morning. After receiving the information, the officials rushed to the spot and found a man about 30 years old, was hanging with the ceiling fan of the booth, police informed.

"The person was rushed to AIIMS hospital where he was declared dead. No injury was found on his body after physical examination," police said. Police further said that the dead body has been preserved to trace the identity of the deceased.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

