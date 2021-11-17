Left Menu

Andhra Governor tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:19 IST
Andhra Governor tests COVID-19 positive
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the medical bulletin issued by AIG hospital, the Governor was tested COVID-19 positive on November 15 after being evaluated by a multidisciplinary team.

"His condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air. Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with Moderate COVID disease," the bulletin informed. The Governor showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms' after he returned from New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021