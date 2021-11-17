Andhra Governor tests COVID-19 positive
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the medical bulletin issued by AIG hospital, the Governor was tested COVID-19 positive on November 15 after being evaluated by a multidisciplinary team.
"His condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air. Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with Moderate COVID disease," the bulletin informed. The Governor showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms' after he returned from New Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
- Hyderabad
- AIG hospital
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi
Nepal Army Chief lays wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi
New Delhi vows, as it does each year, to clean its filthy air
BJP's national executive meet underway in New Delhi