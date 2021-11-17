Andhra Governor tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tested positive for COVID-19 after he got admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the medical bulletin issued by AIG hospital, the Governor was tested COVID-19 positive on November 15 after being evaluated by a multidisciplinary team.

"His condition is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air. Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with Moderate COVID disease," the bulletin informed. The Governor showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms' after he returned from New Delhi. (ANI)

