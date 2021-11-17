Left Menu

REC, PFC chiefs meet AP CM

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  India

CMDs of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Sanjay Malhotra and Ravinder Singh Dhillon, respectively, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

The two top officials, earlier, also held a meeting with the AP power sector officials, including the Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, seeking immediate repayment of loan over dues by the state power utilities, official sources said.

Later, Malhotra and Dhillon held a similar meeting with Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma in the Secretariat over the same issue.

In a video-byte released later by the Chief Minister's Office, Malhotra said they had ''good meetings'' with Reddy, the Chief Secretary and the Energy Secretary.

''We are visiting various states. A new Reforms-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has been launched and we discussed that. We have also discussed the liquidity infusion scheme,'' the REC CMD said.

''AP has prepared an action plan for RDSS, which is the main focus of our visit. We are hopeful that they will be able to take benefit of the scheme,'' he said.

There was also a ''general discussion about power sector,'' he added.

Malhotra claimed power distribution companies of AP were doing very well on various fronts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

