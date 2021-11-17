Left Menu

'Mentally challenged' woman thrashed in Indore on child theft suspicion

A woman has been brutally thrashed and paraded by holding her hair by locals on suspicion of child theft in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:35 IST
'Mentally challenged' woman thrashed in Indore on child theft suspicion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been brutally thrashed and paraded by holding her hair by locals on suspicion of child theft in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed the police on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Tehzeeb Qazi, SHO, Vijay Nagar said, "The woman carrying a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Malviya Nagar ran away after leaving the child on the spot when his (child's) elder brother saw her and called his family members."

"People also took out a procession by holding her hair on Tuesday and the video went viral. Following the viral video, we took an action against the attackers and also registered a case of kidnapping against the woman under section 363," he said. The police said that the woman is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment.

"During the interrogation of the woman, it was found that she is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment. The woman is a resident of Khargone who has been abandoned by her husband," the police official added. Qazi further informed that the police also registered a case against the people who attacked the woman. "The woman has been released on bail as of now," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021