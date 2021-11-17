Left Menu

Punjab BJP leaders to leave for Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

On the occasion of Gurpurab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab including state BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Gurpurab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Punjab including state BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. As per an official statement, the leaders will leave for the Kartarpur corridor tomorrow morning by road.

Gurpurab is being celebrated on November 19 this year. State BJP General Secretary Jeevan Gupta has informed that a total of 12 party leaders will head for the Kartarpur corridor along with Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-opened the Kartarpur corridor from November 17, which was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

