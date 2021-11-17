Karnataka CM rolls out red carpet to tech leaders to make Bengaluru global leader in innovation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called upon the global leaders in technology and innovation to come to Bengaluru, which is already a technology hub to make it a global leader in innovation, said a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. He also advocated the need to harness technology for the benefit of the common man.

Delivering his address at the inaugural of Bengaluru Tech Summit(BTS), CM Bommai said that Karnataka and Bengaluru are already at the forefront of technology as the state had the best of leaders like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Bio-technology and Kris Gopalakrishnan in Information Technology. He called upon the global leaders in various domains from all over the world to come to Bengaluru, Karnataka as the state had the best ecosystem to nourish their talent.

"I call upon all the great leaders from all over the world to be a part of our ecosystem, be a leader, come out with flying colours, make Karnataka, Bengaluru which is already flying high to fly beyond the sky," he said, as per the CMO. Elaborating on why Karnataka is the best destination for them, the Chief Minister said, Karnataka's policies were well-placed and forward-looking.

"We have so many vision groups. Karnataka is the leader in technology because we have leaders in all technology fields, Our real strength is the talented, high skilled human power. It is also seen in institutions we have. There are more than 300 R & D institutions of International repute in high tech areas here. So have policies in place for high tech niche areas like Aerospace, Defence technology, Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, Renewable energy and of course IT BT." Lauding BTS' contribution to Karnataka's progress in technology, Bommai said, BTS had been a great success all along over the years. However, the Chief Minister wanted greater accountability from the premier event for the common man.

"I want bigger, specific take aways. I want more accountability to BTS in terms of taking the technology to every human life, not only human life, to the entire ecosystem." The Chief Minister wanted technology and innovation to be harnessed to make the future bright for the poor man at the bottom of the social pyramid, make his life comfortable.

Comparing Bengaluru to Swan, the vehicle of Goddess Saraswathi, in the domain of innovation, Bommai expressed the confidence that Bengaluru would soar to the heights of Kailasa Manasa Sarovar in the innovation domain. "Bengaluru and Karnataka would emerge as global leaders in innovation and technology. Even the sky is not the limit it is beyond the sky for Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat, he said, New Karnataka would lead to New India, Make in Karnataka would lead to Make in India. (ANI)

