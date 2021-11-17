Left Menu

TN rainfall: Chennai, other north districts may receive extremely heavy rains tomorrow, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department, Chennai has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:41 IST
Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department, Chennai has said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday. Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD-Chennai, told ANI, "Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

He further said, "Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall." Balachandran has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. He said, "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from November 18 onwards."

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, said Kumar Jayanth, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on November 11. With the onset of northeastern rains couple of weeks ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, causing flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

