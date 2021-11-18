Prepaid electricity meters to be installed in Sikkim in phased manner: Minister

The Sikkim government has decided to install prepaid electricity meters in a phased manner to ensure operational efficiency and sustainable use of energy by consumers, state Power Minister M N Sherpa said on Wednesday.

In view of the Centre's Integrated Power Development Scheme, the state government has planned to install prepaid smart energy meters in all major cities and towns of Sikkim by December 2021 in a phased manner, he told reporters.

As many as 36,940 single-phase meters supporting 10kw load and 3,011 three-phase energy meters supporting 45kw load have so far been distributed, he said.

The installation of these meters will be executed in Gangtok, Singtam, Namchi, Gyalshing, Rangpo, Mangan and Jorethang, the minister said.

Such exercise will also be taken up in rural areas in due course, Sherpa said, adding that the measure will save energy.

Prepaid vouchers will be available on 'Sahaj Liberty App' or through the State Bank of Sikkim.

Consumers can purchase and recharge vouchers ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 30,000 as per their needs and convenience, he said.

Under the direction and guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, this policy has been adopted to ensure operational efficiency and sustainable usage of energy for the consumers, he added.

