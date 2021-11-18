Left Menu

Delhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 07:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

Meanwhile, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21. Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

