Left Menu

S.Korea has received U.S. request to release oil reserves -S.Korean ministry

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 07:42 IST
S.Korea has received U.S. request to release oil reserves -S.Korean ministry
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has received a request from the United States to release oil reserves in response to rising oil prices, an official at South Korea's industry ministry said on Thursday.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the U.S. request, but we do not release oil reserves because of rising oil prices. We could release oil reserves in case of supply imbalance, but not to respond to rising oil prices," the industry ministry official told Reuters.

Reuters reported that the Biden administration has asked some of the world's largest oil consuming nations to consider releasing some of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices and stimulate the economic recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021