Vijay Rath Yatra will culminate with victory of SP in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

As the 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath Yatra' culminated on Thursday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Rath yatra may have ended today but the real journey will end when the party will form government in the state. "No one can stop the change that is going to take place in the near future. 'Samajwadi Party Vijay Rath yatra' from Ghazipur to Lucknow may have ended today but the real journey will end when we will form government in the State," said Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

He further hoped that the way his party has got support from the people from Ghazipur to Lucknow, we hope that people should support us in coming days too so that Samajwadi Party can once again form government in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party held a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' on the Purvanchal Expressway, a day after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and promised to wipe out the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

"There will be a change in UP in 2022, for sure. I am watching a wave of change. I am confident that from this Ghaizpur (UP) to that Ghazipur (near Delhi border), BJP will be wiped out," he said at the Ghazipur border. He also promised that the farmers will get Mandis near Purvanchal Expressway if Samajwadi Party's government comes to power in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency. The six-lane expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

