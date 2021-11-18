Left Menu

All schools, educational institutions in Delhi-NCR to remain closed amid worsening air pollution

In wake of air pollution, all government and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR including Gurugram will remain closed till further orders.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 18-11-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 08:45 IST
All schools, educational institutions in Delhi-NCR to remain closed amid worsening air pollution
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In wake of air pollution, all government and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR including Gurugram will remain closed till further orders. The move came after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) order issued on Tuesday.

"All private and public Schools, Colleges, and Educational Institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education," read the CAQM order. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram on Thursday ordered the officials of all departments to follow the instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas.

Only industries with gas connectivity will be allowed to operate on gas. The use of unauthorized fuel in industries will be prohibited, said the official. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday had issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to call for an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court asked the Centre about drastic steps which are scientifically proven and are taken to bring down pollution. Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day today, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021