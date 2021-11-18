Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 for the WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday.

It was the two-time Grand Slam champion's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match.

