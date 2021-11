Schools, colleges to remain closed in Puducherry's Karaikal as IMD predicts heavy rain

In view of the heavy rain forecast, all schools and colleges in Puducherry's Karaikal will remain closed on Thursday. The Karaikal region of the Union Territory is surrounded by Nagappattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Puducherry is likely to experience a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today. The coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours, IMD said. (ANI)

