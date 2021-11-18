Left Menu

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Puducherry's Karaikal as IMD predicts heavy rain

In view of the heavy rain forecast, all schools and colleges in Puducherry's Karaikal will remain closed on Thursday.

ANI | Karaikal (Puducherry) | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the heavy rain forecast, all schools and colleges in Puducherry's Karaikal will remain closed on Thursday. The Karaikal region of the Union Territory is surrounded by Nagappattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Puducherry is likely to experience a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today. The coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours, IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

