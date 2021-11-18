Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in garage of automobile company

A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile company in the Powai area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Updated: 18-11-2021 11:59 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in garage of automobile company
A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile company in the Powai area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.

A total of four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

