Mumbai: Fire breaks out in garage of automobile company
A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile company in the Powai area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:59 IST
A total of four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
