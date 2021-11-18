Left Menu

Schools, colleges to remain shut in TN's Theni amid heavy rainfall alert issued by IMD

All schools and colleges in the Theni district will remain closed in the wake of heavy rainfall, announced the District Collector on Thursday.

ANI | Theni (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:10 IST
Schools, colleges to remain shut in TN's Theni amid heavy rainfall alert issued by IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools and colleges in the Theni district will remain closed in the wake of heavy rainfall, announced the District Collector on Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, the Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

IMD, Chennai had said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday. Meanwhile, a war room has been set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is expected during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021