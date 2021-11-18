Kuwait detains 18 suspected of financing Lebanon's Hezbollah - Kuwaiti newspapers
Kuwait's prosecution detained 18 defendants suspected of financing Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, leading Kuwaiti newspapers Al-Qabas and Al-Rai said on Thursday.
