Four flights diverted to Nagpur, Bhubaneswar amid poor visibility at Raipur airport

Amid poor visibility at Raipur airport, four flights were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar this morning, informed the airport director.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid poor visibility at Raipur airport, four flights were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar this morning, informed the airport director. "Poor visibility was observed at Raipur airport (Chhattisgarh) this morning and no flight could land till 9.30 am. Due to poor visibility at Raipur airport, four flights were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar this morning. Now the operation is normal," he added.

Yesterday's Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu coast and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the November 18, 2021, near Lat. 11.0°N/Long. 82.3°E, about 310 km southeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 270 km east-northeast of Karaikal, said the Indian Meteorological Department. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the early morning of November 19 2021, added the IMD.

The highest maximum temperature 32.4°C was recorded at Chattisgarh's Durg and the lowest minimum temperature 14.0°C was recorded at Pendra Road, stated IMD. No large change in minimum temperature over Chhattisgarh during the next 3-4 days, further stated the general forecast of IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

