Top Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that top terrorist and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HM) district commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pombai area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Top terrorist and HM's district commander Shakir Nazar who was active since 2018 killed along with two other terrorists. A big success."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Resistance Front (TRF) commander was killed among five terrorists in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Two of them have were killed in Pombai were identified as Shakir Najar, Deputy District Commander of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Sumair Najar affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit HM and TRF respectively.

In Gopalpora area, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Aafaq Sikander Lone, District commander of TRF) son and Irfan Mushtaq Lone. The police also recovered one AK-47 rifle and one pistol. (ANI)

