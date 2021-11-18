Left Menu

Top Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that top terrorist and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HM) district commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pombai area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:07 IST
Top Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that top terrorist and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HM) district commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pombai area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Top terrorist and HM's district commander Shakir Nazar who was active since 2018 killed along with two other terrorists. A big success."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Resistance Front (TRF) commander was killed among five terrorists in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Two of them have were killed in Pombai were identified as Shakir Najar, Deputy District Commander of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Sumair Najar affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit HM and TRF respectively.

In Gopalpora area, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Aafaq Sikander Lone, District commander of TRF) son and Irfan Mushtaq Lone. The police also recovered one AK-47 rifle and one pistol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021