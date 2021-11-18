Left Menu

MP Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of social boycott of family in Guna for refusing to give land for temple

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Thursday took cognizance of the complaint filed by a family to Guna collector alleging a social boycott by Gwal samaj as the family refused to give land for the construction of a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, said MPHRC.

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Thursday took cognizance of the complaint filed by a family to Guna collector alleging a social boycott by Gwal samaj as the family refused to give land for the construction of a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, said MPHRC. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, Justice Narendra Kumar Jain has sought a reply from Collector and Superintendent of Police, Guna in three weeks.

The victim, Hiralal Ghoshi, a resident of Shivaji Nagar refused to give land for the temple's construction. After which, the district panchayat passed a decree for the social boycott of the family by the community, Frank Noble, Guna Collector, told ANI. "Yesterday, a man named Hiralal Ghoshi raised a complaint that his society has boycotted him. We met both the parties and tried to sort the matter. The matter now stands solved," said the collector.

The members of the family have been banned from attending any marriage and even funeral, he added. "The community even asked the man to keep the turban on his feet, keep shoes on his head, drink cow urine and shave his beard," he stated.

After this, the victim's family has complained to the collector about the decision of the Gwal society in the public hearing on Tuesday. (ANI)

