Fire at automobile showroom's garage in Mumbai; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:40 IST
A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile showroom in suburban Powai on Thursday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom, located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, around 11 am, officials said.

Five fire engines and water tankers along with firefighters were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

''As per primary report, there was no injury to anyone,'' he said.

''The fire was extinguished by around 2.30 pm. Cooling operation is underway at the site,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

Earlier this week, a huge fire erupted in the service centre of a multinational electronic goods company in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai.

No one was injured in that blaze, which was doused after more than five hours of hectic efforts, officials earlier said.

