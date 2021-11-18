Russia says repairs complete on oil pipeline in Belarus, pumping to resume - RIA

Russia's Transneft pipeline monopoly said on Thursday that repairs were complete on a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Belarus and that oil pumping would resume on Thursday evening, the RIA news agency reported.

Belarusian oil pipeline operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba restricted oil flows towards Poland for three days for unscheduled maintenance, Transneft said on Wednesday.

