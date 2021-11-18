Leopard spotted in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar; forest dept deputes teams to trap it

The forest department has deputed teams to trace and nab a leopard that was seen roaming at a posh colony in Sector 13 in Raj Nagar, officials said on Thursday.

The alarm bells were rung on Wednesday morning after Arihant Jain, a resident of Sector 13 in Raj Nagar, some 25 km away from Delhi, happened to spot the leopard near his house on his CCTV cameras. He immediately informed the police and also alerted the Residents Welfare Association.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said the forest department was trying to trace the leopard by following its footprints. According to him, the leopard must have strayed from the forests of Garh Mukteshwar, approximately 70 km from Raj Nagar. Going by previous instances, the leopard may move towards Saharanpur following the Hindon river, a tributary of the Yamuna. The forest department has installed cages on its possible route in the woods adjoining the city, Singh said.

An advisory has been issued for the public, asking them not to venture out of their houses in the night without batten and keep their doors shut.

In November 2019, a leopard was spotted in Sangam Vihar Colony here. In November last year, a wildcat had entered the residence of the vice-chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority.

