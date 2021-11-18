Left Menu

Sensex slumps 372 pts; Nifty drops below 17,800

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:55 IST
Sensex slumps 372 pts; Nifty drops below 17,800
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 372 points on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended at 372.32 points or 0.62 percent lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 percent to 17,764.80.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and HUL were among the gainers.

The domestic sentiment was impacted by the negative cues from other Asian markets coupled with inflationary pressures partially driven by a surging trend in energy prices, said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.46 percent to USD 79.91 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021