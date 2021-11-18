Norway central bank cuts crown currency puchases to zero

Norway's central bank said on Thursday it will cut its daily purchase of the crown currency to zero from 700 million Norwegian crowns ($80 million) due to a larger-than-expected cash inflow from the country's oil and gas industry.

The revised policy takes effect on Friday and lasts until the end of November, Norges Bank said.

