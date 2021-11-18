4th edition of iTEC India to be held in Dec

Society of Automotive Engineers India (SAEINDIA), on Thursday announced that the fourth edition of International Transportation Electrification Conference - iTEC India 2021 is scheduled to be held in December at Manesar in Haryana.

The meet assumes significance as the automotive market in the country is expecting to see a rapid growth.

SAEINDIA president, Rashmi Urdhwareshe said the iTEC India 2021 in collaboration with IEEE IAS USA would be held between December 16 and 18 at Manesar, Haryana. Delegates from 16 countries are expected to take part in the meet and SAEINDIA would also be commencing the silver jubilee celebrations this year, culminating into a grand finale in November 2022, a press release said here.

The theme of the conference would be 'e-mobility for AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and various topics including power electronics, electric machines, electric and hybrid electric vehicle architecture, energy storage, fuel cells, battery and battery management would be discussed during the event.

MSIL CTO and patron of the event, C V Raman said with the support from the Government of India, massive work has to be done in building the supporting infrastructure and ecosystem for faster adoption of electric vehicles.

The key question about raw material imports of lithium and cobalt needs to be addressed for long-term self-reliance and sustainable development of electric mobility in the country, Raman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)