Seven states, UTs so far reduced VAT on jet fuel, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday informed that seven states and Union Territories so far have reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel to below 4 percent. Speaking to reporters here, he said that Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Prades, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar have reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 4-1 per cent.

The aviation minister further stated that in 22 states and UTs the VAT on ATF is more than 4 per cent. "In about 22 states and UTs, VAT on ATF is more than 4 per cent. I wrote to 22 chief ministers and LGs to reduce it. We are having discussions with them," he said.

Speaking over the Air India disinvestment, he said, "We are working 26*7 not 24*7 in the matter. But we need to follow due process, short-circuiting is not the way. The process could be completed in the last week of December or January...We are in completion with the process." Recently, the Centre successfully disinvested a 100 per cent stake to Tata Sons of Air India, but pending dues by Air India need to be noted to the new owner.

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has won the bid for acquiring Air India, marking the end of the process to privatize the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment. The CCEA-approved Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd for the sale of 100 per cent equity shareholding of the Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and AISATS. (ANI)

