Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in farm poultry, OIE says

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among farm poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak in the Bacs-Kiskun region led to the slaughter of over 38,000 ducks on one farm, as well as around 500 geese on a second farm, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from the Hungarian authorities.

