CISF is a leading Central Armed Police Force of the country: Nityanand Rai

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai inaugurated the family housing complex of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dwarka, Delhi today. Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF, Central Industrial Security Force personnel and their families were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in a number of welfare efforts for the Central Police Forces and today's program is also a part of that effort. 768 new houses have been constructed in this family residential complex for the members of the Central Industrial Security Force. Central Police Welfare Store, Multi-skill Centre, Gymnasium, Shishu Sadan (Crèche) and Medical Center have also been set up in the campus. Shri Rai said that with the availability of this Family Housing Center, the personnel of CISF and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and their families will be able to live comfortably and this will also help in boosting their morale and efficiency.

Shri Nityanand Rai said that the CISF is a leading Central Armed Police Force of the country. This force ensures the safety of important industrial establishments, government buildings, airports, ports, nuclear power plants, space research centres, NTPC, large steel plants, important dams and coal and other mineral mines as well as important persons of the country. He said the versatility of the CISF is also manifested by the fact that it is providing security at 10 Embassies and Missions of India outside the country as well. The force has been continuously contributing to the United Nations Mission and its work has been consistently appreciated by all.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs said that CISF's DMRC unit is also ensuring security at metro stations in Faridabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad and Noida in addition to Delhi, which carries an average of 35 lakh passengers per day. Due to the hard work of CISF officers and personnel, a safe environment is provided especially for women passengers.

Shri Nityanand Rai said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been prioritizing all requirements including family accommodation and barracks of all Central Police Forces. Under this initiative, barrack accommodations have been made available at 22 places for about 13,000 force members posted in the Delhi Metro. Apart from this, family accommodation has also been provided at Bawana, Narela, Kaushambi, Rohini Sector-34, Siraspur and Baprola. He said that construction work of single houses for 2,500 force members in Delhi is in progress. An amount of Rs.133.08 crore has been provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the upgradation/transformation of these houses.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that construction of 10 buildings at a cost of Rs. 71 crore for CISF/DMRC Delhi, land acquisition in Gurugram at a cost of Rs. 104 crore and expansion of residential/office complex and training facilities in Ghaziabad at a cost of Rs. 261 crore is being carried out. He said that after the availability of these resources, force members would be able to discharge their duties with enthusiasm and their families would be able to live happily.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai said the CISF is rendering service to the nation through various activities other than its defined duty. In this context, the CISF has planted about 8 lakh trees under the sapling plantation campaign this year against a target of 5 lakh saplings, given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. During the nationwide cycle rally organized by the CISF under the aegis of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, members of the Force made a significant contribution by covering a total distance of 5,466 kms. CISF officers and personnel also played a vital role as frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shri Nityanand Rai said that the Central Armed Police Forces play an important role in ensuring security and in maintaining the unity of the country. Forces like CISF are great examples of realizing the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Unity in Diversity. CISF has a representation of all the states and Union Territories, which strengthens the country by providing its services at different places from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from the Arabian Sea to Myanmar border. He said that during the service of this country, our brave soldiers do not lag behind even in sacrificing their lives. Many brave soldiers have laid down their lives in the service of the country. I bow and pay my respects to all those brave soldiers.

