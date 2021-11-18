Left Menu

EU says it is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuels

Phasing out coal and lignite - a type of high-emitting coal - is seen as crucial for the EU to meet its targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Member states seeking EU approval for state aid for fossil gas projects would also need to explain how they will ensure such investments comply with EU climate goals and avoid locking in emissions for future years, the Commission said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:17 IST
EU says it is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuels
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuel projects in future, as part of an overhaul of EU antitrust rules to make them greener, it said on Thursday. The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 European Union countries, vets national governments' state aid to check that it does not distort competition in the EU single market.

An ongoing review of EU state aid rules will also attempt to align them with the bloc's climate change policies. The new rules would "support the phasing out of fossil fuels", the Commission said in a communication published on Thursday.

"State support for projects involving such fuels, in particular the most polluting ones such as oil, coal and lignite, is unlikely to be found compatible with state aid rules," the Commission said. Phasing out coal and lignite - a type of high-emitting coal - is seen as crucial for the EU to meet its targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Member states seeking EU approval for state aid for fossil gas projects would also need to explain how they will ensure such investments comply with EU climate goals and avoid locking in emissions for future years, the Commission said. EU countries are divided over the role gas should play in their transition to net zero emissions.

Gas, a fossil fuel, produces CO2 emissions when burned in power plants and gas infrastructure is associated with leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Gas produces less CO2 emissions than coal, and some coal-dependent eastern European countries see the fuel as a "bridge" to help them transition from coal-fuelled power, to eventually rely on renewable, and in some cases nuclear, energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021