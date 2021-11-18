Left Menu

Prices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan - Reuters witness

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Petrol prices in Sudan jumped on Thursday by 42 Sudanese pounds to 362 pounds per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 42 pounds to reach 347 pounds, a Reuters witness said.

There were repeated fuel price hikes earlier in the year as Sudan completed a process of phasing out subsidies on fuel, which is now meant to follow global prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

