NIA conducts raids at 14 places in Andhra, Telangana in Chhattisgarh CPI Maoist encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 14 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's seven districts in the CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh. The districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh raided by the anti-terrorist agency included Hyderabad, Rachkonda, Medak, Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Nellore.

The NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices during these raids. The case relates to the exchange of fire on July 28, 2019, between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian.

A First Information Report was registered in this regard at Nagarnar Police Station in Chattisgarh's Bastar district. NIA had re-registered the case on March 18 this year against the accused persons Sanju alias Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and other 30-40 unidentified people. (ANI)

