Left Menu

NIA conducts raids at 14 places in Andhra, Telangana in Chhattisgarh CPI Maoist encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 14 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's seven districts in the CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:33 IST
NIA conducts raids at 14 places in Andhra, Telangana in Chhattisgarh CPI Maoist encounter case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 14 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's seven districts in the CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh. The districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh raided by the anti-terrorist agency included Hyderabad, Rachkonda, Medak, Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Nellore.

The NIA claimed to have seized several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices during these raids. The case relates to the exchange of fire on July 28, 2019, between the cadres of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team of local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), resulting in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian.

A First Information Report was registered in this regard at Nagarnar Police Station in Chattisgarh's Bastar district. NIA had re-registered the case on March 18 this year against the accused persons Sanju alias Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari and other 30-40 unidentified people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021