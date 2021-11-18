Left Menu

Mathura 'Braj Raj Utsav' to become an annual affair

Culminating on Friday, the 10-day long Braj Raj Utsav will be an annual affair from next year onwards, an official has announced here. Braj Raj Utsav has added new dimensions to the history of Brijbhumi, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told PTI.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:35 IST
Culminating on Friday, the 10-day long 'Braj Raj Utsav' will be an annual affair from next year onwards, an official has announced here. The announcement was made earlier this week by the UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad Vice President Shailjakant Mishra. The Utsav began on November 10 with its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During its run since, it has seen performances by noted artistes from across the country. The affair also included 'Hunar Haat', where local artisans displayed their handicrafts. "Braj Raj Utsav has added new dimensions to the history of Brijbhumi," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told PTI. Besides enactment of plays and other performances, another feature of the event which was a hit with the people was the array of food stalls that offered a taste of cuisines from several parts of the country.

