Mastermind of Nanded drugs haul case absconding: NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that the mastermind behind the seizure of the massive drugs consignment in Maharashtra's Nanded is absconding.

ANI | Nanded (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:59 IST
NCB seized 1,127 kgs Ganja in Nanded on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that the mastermind behind the seizure of the massive drugs consignment in Maharashtra's Nanded is absconding. Earlier, two people were arrested in connection with the seizure of 1,127 kilograms of Ganja in Nanded.

"Mumbai NCB reached Nanded in connection with the seizure of 1,127 kgs of ganja on November 15. Two people were arrested for links to Naxal funding questioned by National Investigation Agency (NIA). NCB raided the locations of mastermind Anil Taklu in Dhule in connection with drugs. He is absconding, the team is looking for him," said NCB. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has informed that the consignment was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and was booked for the Jalgaon district.

However, it was intercepted and seized in Nanded, he added. NCB sources had earlier informed that the location where the drugs were loaded is near the Naxal belt of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and therefore, the agency is also not ruling out the Naxal angle in the case.

"It needs to be thoroughly probed," the sources had said. (ANI)

