Left Menu

SARB increases repo by 25 basis points

The move will see the repo rate rise to 3.75% per year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:49 IST
SARB increases repo by 25 basis points
“The MPC will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on second-round effects,” said Kganyago. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

For the first time in almost three years, the South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has increased the repo by 25 basis points.

The move will see the repo rate rise to 3.75% per year.

Addressing the media following the MPC's meeting, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the committee expects inflation to stay close to the mid-point over the forecast period, inflation risks had increased and the level of policy accommodation remained high.

"Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% per year, with effect from the 19th of November 2021. Three members of the committee preferred an increase and two members preferred an unchanged stance," said Kganyago.

He said given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believed a gradual rise in the repo rate would be sufficient to keep inflation expectations "well-anchored" and moderate the future path of interest rates.

"Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future. In this uncertain environment, policy decisions will continue to be data-dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook.

"The MPC will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on second-round effects," said Kganyago.

He said current repurchase rate levels reflect an accommodative policy stance through the forecast period, keeping financial conditions supportive of credit demand as the economy continues to recover.

The Quarterly Projection Model indicates an increase of 25 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and further increases in each quarter of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021