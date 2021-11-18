Three youths apprehended on way to cross LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara Police have apprehended three youth who were in pursuit of crossing over to the Line of Control (LOC) to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) for arms training to join back militancy in Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said, "Following a specific information, police apprehended the trio, all in their teenage from the hideout in Kupwara."

The teenagers, all are residents of Meej in South Kashmir's Pulwama district had established contact with a terrorist commander posing himself as Tayab Farroqi operating from Pakistan, the SSP said. "They were on their way to cross the LoC via Kupwara to meet him and take illegal training in handling of arms to join back terrorism in Kashmir," he said.

As per the release from Kashmir Police, the trio has been identified as Furqan Sultan Khanday, Furqan Nazir Khanday and Kamran Sajad Sheikh, all residents of village Meej Pampore of district Pulwama. On questioning, Police found that these youth from South Kashmir have been radicalised and motivated by terrorist Tayab Farooqi operating from Pakistan through social media platforms who constantly fed them with radical Islamic literature, read the release.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police in its endeavour to ensure peace and stability in Kashmir decided to counsel them to give them a chance to reform into responsible and peace abiding citizens," said in a press statement. According to the release, the parents of the youths were called and after the discussion and counselling, the teenagers were handed over to them.

Expressing gratitude, the parents of the youth thanked J-K Police for preventing their wards from joining the path of death, destruction and giving a chance them to live a free and peaceful life. The police also appealed to the parents to monitor their activities to prevent them from falling prey to the Pakistani agenda of destabilising the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police also appealed to the youth to not get misguided by the propaganda of the terrorists. (ANI)

