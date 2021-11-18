No intention to kill police official, only scare: Shahrukh Pathan tells Delhi Court

Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during the protest and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Thursday, sought discharge from the charges and told Delhi Court that he has no intention to kill any police officer. Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing Shahrukh Pathan told Additional Sessions, Judge Amitabh Rawat, that her client has no intention to kill any officer and said, "Whatever be my preparation, it may be my preparation to scare. But it is not the preparation to kill."

Defending Pathan, advocate Guruswamy, said that Pathan was firing in the air and shooting at a distance. Senior lawyer Guruswamy submitted that no charges under section 307 (attempt to murder) are made out against his client as his intention was to scare the police officer.

The Court after hearing the arguements on charges in the matter at length listed it for further hearing on November 25. Pathan is named as an accused in the case related to pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. He was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

According to police, Pathan after the incident in February initially kept roaming in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch later. In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)