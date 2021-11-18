Liquor supplier-turned-godman arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, who allegedly sold liquor and turned into a godman (baba). As per an official statement from the police, specific input about the whereabouts of the accused were received on Wednesday and a trap was laid.

"As per directions of senior officers, efforts were made to trace proclaimed offenders and a team of Jaffarpur Kalan police station was put into task," police said. The 46-year-old accused, identified as Ajit was apprehended at 9 pm on Wednesday from Dabar Enclave in Jaffarpur Kalan, New Delhi.

The police that Ajit was declared a proclaimed offender on September 18 this year in a Delhi Excise Act case registered as Jaffarpur Kalan police station. "He had skipped his court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender," said the police. According to the police, the accused studied upto class 7 at his native village in Chichdana located in Haryana's Sonipat. He later shifted to Delhi and started working as a bus conductor.

Police said that Ajit got married but due to his drinking habit, his wife left him. "Then, he turned into priest, and keeps roaming and staying in different temples of Delhi-NCR," police said. (ANI)

