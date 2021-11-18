Left Menu

Centre to receive 1 cr doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D by December: Sources

Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will supply 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine, to the Government of India by December, government sources said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:10 IST
Centre to receive 1 cr doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D by December: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will supply 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA COVID-19 vaccine, to the Government of India by December, government sources said on Thursday. The Centre has placed an initial order for one crore doses of the vaccine, they added.

Earlier, The Centre had placed an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST. ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine that is needle-free and administered using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

ZyCoV-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for atleast three months. The thermostability of the vaccine will help in easy transportation and storage of the vaccine without any problems of fluctuations in temperature. For prolonged use, a temperature of 2-8 degrees is sufficient. Also being a DNA plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D doesn't have any problem associated with vector-based immunity. The DNA Plasmid platform allows generating new constructs quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021