Togo reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm, OIE says

The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,105 of a flock of 3,000 guinea fowl, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Togo authorities. Togo was among West African countries to have faced outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu, or avian influenza, earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The West African country of Togo has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,105 of a flock of 3,000 guinea fowl, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Togo authorities.

Togo was among West African countries to have faced outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu, or avian influenza, earlier this year. H5N1 and other severe strains of bird flu have been spreading in Europe and Asia in recent weeks. The disease is often deadly for birds and can lead to poultry trade restrictions.

Bird flu is occasionally transmitted to humans and can lead to death. An increased number of cases in China this year has drawn the attention of scientists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

