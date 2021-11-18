Left Menu

Dialogue with farmers can restart if Centre is ready to amend laws where there is scope: Pawar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:14 IST
Dialogue with farmers can restart if Centre is ready to amend laws where there is scope: Pawar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday said if the Union government showed willingness to amend the new farm laws where there is ''scope'', the impasse over the farmers' agitation can be broken.

Farmers have been camping on Delhi borders for the last several months against the three new laws which the government says liberalize the agriculture sector.

Speaking to reporters in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the former Union agriculture minister said the Centre should restart talks with the agitating farmers and ''take some more people in confidence''. No solution can be found if farmers insisted that their demands be accepted completely, the NCP leader said.

''At the same time, if the government keeps prestige concerns aside and shows readiness to amend the laws where there is scope, then I think dialogue can be started and some way out of this situation can be found,'' he said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait on November 1 had said the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal the contentious laws, after which farmer protests around Delhi would be intensified.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021